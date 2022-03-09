Logo
Insurer Prudential's 2021 operating profit up 16per cent
FILE PHOTO: The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building in London, Britain March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

09 Mar 2022 12:24PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 12:24PM)
HONG KONG : Prudential’s operating profit rose 16per cent in 2021, the Asia-focused insurer said on Wednesday, boosted by strong new insurance sales as the region battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted operating profit from the London and Hong Kong dual-listed company came in at $3.23 billion, it said in a statement.

The profit is up from 2020’s figure of $2.75 billion, beating the $3.19 billion consensus of analysts' forecasts provided by the company.

The results are the life insurer’s first after two strategic demergers, that left Prudential focusing on Asian and African markets.

It offloaded its U.S. business Jackson last September, following a spin-off of British and European business M&G in 2019.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

