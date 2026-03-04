Logo
Logo

Business

Intel board chair Frank Yeary to depart after 17 years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Intel board chair Frank Yeary to depart after 17 years

Intel board chair Frank Yeary to depart after 17 years

An Intel logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 Mar 2026 05:07AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2026 05:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 : Intel said on Tuesday that board chair Frank Yeary plans to retire following the company's annual meeting in May and will be replaced by Craig Barratt. 

Yeary's departure is a major shakeup for the struggling U.S. chipmaker's board, roughly a year after CEO Lip-Bu Tan took the job as boss. Last year, three board members announced their retirement several weeks after Tan was appointed CEO. Since he took over, Tan has implemented a plan to turn around the company.

Yeary served on the board since 2009 and presided over four CEO transitions during his tenure and has dealt with the decline of its manufacturing and the rise of Taiwanese rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.  

Barratt joined the Intel board in 2025 and has experience working at Qualcomm, and at Alphabet's Google. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement