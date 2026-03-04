Intel board chair Frank Yeary to depart after 17 years

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 : Intel said on Tuesday that board chair Frank Yeary plans to retire following the company's annual meeting in May and will be replaced by Craig Barratt.

Yeary's departure is a major shakeup for the struggling U.S. chipmaker's board, roughly a year after CEO Lip-Bu Tan took the job as boss. Last year, three board members announced their retirement several weeks after Tan was appointed CEO. Since he took over, Tan has implemented a plan to turn around the company.

Yeary served on the board since 2009 and presided over four CEO transitions during his tenure and has dealt with the decline of its manufacturing and the rise of Taiwanese rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Barratt joined the Intel board in 2025 and has experience working at Qualcomm, and at Alphabet's Google.