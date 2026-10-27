Intel to buy quantum firm Classiq for about $2.3 billion, Bloomberg News reports

Oct 27 : Intel has agreed to acquire Israeli quantum computing software company Classiq for about $2.3 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Classiq did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the reported deal value, while Intel declined to comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Here are some more details:

• Intel announced the deal on Monday but did not disclose financial terms

• The deal would let the American chipmaker offer both the hardware and software needed to run quantum systems, making it a so-called full-stack quantum computing provider

• Classiq, which has raised over $200 million, makes software that simplifies the process of writing programs for quantum computers

• The Israeli startup would also add quantum processors to Intel's lineup, which already includes central processing units and graphics processors

• Intel said it plans to keep Classiq's software compatible with other companies' hardware after the deal closes

• The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2027