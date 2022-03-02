Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Intel CEO to attend Biden's state of the union address: White House
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Intel CEO to attend Biden's state of the union address: White House

Intel CEO to attend Biden's state of the union address: White House

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, with US President Joe Biden, announces the tech firm’s plan to build a US$20 billion plant in Ohio, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, on Jan 21, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

02 Mar 2022 04:33AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2022 04:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The chief executive officer of Intel plans to attend US President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night, the White House said, as the Biden administration seeks to showcase efforts to bolster chip supplies.

Pat Gelsinger will attend the annual speech after unveiling the chip maker's plans for a US$20 billion Ohio-based chipmaking facility at the White House earlier in January as a global shortage of semiconductors hammers everything from smartphones to cars. The investment could grow to US$100 billion, making it the world's largest chip making complex.

Biden, who has earned praise for his efforts to rally European allies and other nations against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, will turn to uniting Americans in his State of the Union speech.

According to the White House, he will also highlight efforts to improve supply chains, stressing that companies announced nearly US$200 billion investments for semiconductor, electric vehicle, battery and critical mineral production and manufacturing in the United States during his first year in office.

He will specifically mention Intel's bet on Ohio, which is expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent positions, the White House added

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us