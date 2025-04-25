Logo
Business

Intel CEO says he met with TSMC CEO to discuss collaboration
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwanse chip giant TSMC can be seen in Tainan, Taiwan December 29, 2022.REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
Intel CEO says he met with TSMC CEO to discuss collaboration
The Intel Corporation logo is seen at a temporary office during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
25 Apr 2025 06:29AM
SAN FRANCISCO :Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan met recently with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's CEO to discuss how the two companies could collaborate, Tan said during a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

"We clearly view TSMC as our partner, and they have been very good partners to have. (TSMC Chairman) Morris (Chang) and (CEO) CC (Wei) are very long-time friends of mine. We also met recently (to) try to find areas we can collaborate and so that we can create a win, win situation," Tan said on a call after Intel reported its quarterly results.

Wei was in Silicon Valley this week as TSMC held its annual technology conference. Tan also attended the conference, according to two Reuters witnesses who saw him there.

Source: Reuters
