Intel Corp said on Monday Chairman Omar Ishrak had stepped down and the chipmaker appointed board director Frank Yeary as his replacement.

Ishrak, who was named chairman in 2020, played an important role in bringing Pat Gelsinger as Intel's chief executive from VMware to drive change at the company, which is restructuring its business to catch up with rivals.

Yeary, a director of Intel since 2009, also serves on the board of PayPal Holdings , Intel's Mobileye, and a number of private companies.