Intel chief plans to attend White House meeting on chip shortage

Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Thursday plans to attend a virtual White House meeting on the global chip shortage, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo set the meeting earlier this month to discuss the impact the Delta variant has had on global chip supplies and better coordinate between producers of chips and buyers of chips such as automakers to avoid future shortages.

