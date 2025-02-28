Logo
Intel delays $28 billion Ohio chip factories to 2030, local media reports
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Intel logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

28 Feb 2025 11:14PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2025 11:22PM)
Intel's promised $28 billion chip fabrication plants in Ohio are facing further delays, with the first factory in New Albany expected to not be completed until 2030, local media outlet The Columbus Dispatch reported on Friday.

The factory will begin operations sometime shortly thereafter in either 2030 or 2031, the report said, citing the chipmaker.

The changes were made so Intel can align its factory operation with market demand and better "manage capital responsibly", the report cited Naga Chandrasekaran, general manager of Intel Foundry Manufacturing, as saying in a message to workers.

Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters
