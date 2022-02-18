Logo
Intel delays launch of standalone desktop graphics chips to Q2
US chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel. Dec 15, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

18 Feb 2022 04:15AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 04:51AM)
Intel Corp said on Thursday it has pushed back the launch of standalone graphics chips for desktops to the second quarter, while those for laptops will be rolled out in the first quarter as originally planned.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of an ongoing chip shortage and global supply chain issues, with chipmakers struggling to keep up with unprecedented demand.

The company's Arc graphics chips, that help video games and other content look more realistic, will compete with rivals Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices.

Intel said in August last year the graphics chips for PCs would arrive in the first quarter of 2022.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are introducing notebooks with Intel Arc graphics for sale in the first quarter of 2022, the company said, ahead of its annual investor meeting on Thursday.

"Intel will ship add-in cards for desktops in the second quarter and workstations by the third quarter."

Source: Reuters

