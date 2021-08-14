Logo
Intel discloses small stake in crypto exchange Coinbase
FILE PHOTO: People watch as the logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel. December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
14 Aug 2021 03:29AM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 03:24AM)
Intel Corp on Friday disclosed a stake worth less than a million dollars in U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.

The chipmaker held about 3,014 shares of Coinbase's Class A common stock as of June 30, Intel said in a regulatory filing. The Coinbase shares would be worth around US$788,191, based on trading price of US$261.51 at 15:01 pm ET on Friday.

Intel did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Major players have doubled down on crypto holdings including star stock picker Cathie Wood and Tesla Inc Chief Elon Musk.

One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Coinbase went public through a direct listing in April, which saw its valuation rise to as high as US$112 billion on the first day of trading.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

