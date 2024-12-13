Logo
Business

Intel executives say manufacturing spinoff is possible
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Intel logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Dec 2024 01:28AM
The two executives leading Intel after the ouster of its chief executive said on Thursday that the company may spin out its manufacturing division.

Speaking at an investment banking conference, Co-Chief Executive Michelle Johnston Holthaus said she did not think would make sense to fully separate the company's product and manufacturing divisions but that "someone will decide that."

Co-Chief Executive David Zinsner outlined how the company has already begun separating manufacturing into a subsidiary to handle outside customers and that a full separation is "an open question, you know, for another day."

Source: Reuters

