Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Intel forecasts third-quarter profit above estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Intel forecasts third-quarter profit above estimates

Intel forecasts third-quarter profit above estimates

A smartphone with a displayed Intel logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

28 Jul 2023 04:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chipmaker Intel forecast third-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations on Thursday as a slump in the PC market started to ease, sending its shares up 8 per cent in extended trading.

The market for personal computers has tumbled over the past year, with inventory piling up because consumers had already purchased the machines needed during the pandemic.

But the glut has started to ease as PC shipments fell only 11.5 per cent in the June quarter compared to 30 per cent slump in each of the previous two quarters, according to Canalys data.

Sequentially, they rose 11.9 per cent, signaling that vendors' appetite for fresh stock will rebound in the second half of the year.

Cloud majors Microsoft and Alphabet expect to ramp up spending on data centers. While the bulk of that benefit will go to companies like Nvidia that make chips for artificial intelligence, the trend could provide some benefit to the chip industry.

The company forecast adjusted current-quarter earnings per share of 20 cents. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 16 cents.

The company forecast adjusted current-quarter revenue to roughly be between $12.9 billion and $13.9 billion, compared to estimates of $13.23 billion.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.