Intel to invest US$4.6 billion in new chip plant in Poland

WROCLAW, Poland: Intel said on Friday (Jun 16) it will invest up to US$4.6 billion in a new semiconductor assembly and test facility near Wrocław, Poland, as part of a multi-billion-dollar investment drive across Europe to build chip capacity.

The US chipmaker last year announced plans to build a big chip complex in Germany along with facilities in Ireland and France as it seeks to benefit from European Commission's eased funding rules and subsidies as the EU looks to cut its dependence on US and Asian supply.

The facility in Poland will employ 2,000 workers and create several thousand additional jobs during the construction phase and hiring by suppliers, the company said in a statement.

Design and planning for the facility will begin immediately, with construction to commence pending European Commission approval.

Mateusz Morawiecki, prime minister of Poland, called Intel's factory "the largest greenfield investment in the history of Poland".