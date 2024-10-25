Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Intel to invest more than $28 billion to build two chip factories in Ohio
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Intel to invest more than $28 billion to build two chip factories in Ohio

Intel to invest more than $28 billion to build two chip factories in Ohio

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Intel logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

25 Oct 2024 09:41PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2024 10:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Intel will invest more than $28 billion to construct two new chip factories in Ohio, the company said on Friday, in a latest step to build out its contract manufacturing business and better compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Shares of the troubled chip firm rose nearly 2 per cent in early trading. The stock has slumped more than 55 per cent this year.

Intel's foundry business is central to CEO Pat Gelsinger's turnaround strategy, as the once-chipmaking king attempts to claw back the technological edge that it lost to TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

The big investment comes more than a month after Intel signed a multibillion-dollar deal with Amazon to build custom AI chips for the e-commerce giant's cloud services unit. The deal was seen as a major stamp of approval to Intel's money-losing foundry business.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said on Friday the initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs.

The chipmaker has had a tumultuous year as it suspended its dividend, slashed workforce and saw sudden resignation of a high-profile board member, while the slump in its share price threatened its place in the Dow Jones index.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement