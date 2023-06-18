Logo
Intel to invest US$25 billion in Israel factory in record deal, Netanyahu says
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Intel logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

18 Jun 2023 04:42PM (Updated: 18 Jun 2023 06:34PM)
JERUSALEM: US chipmaker Intel Corp will spend US$25 billion on a new factory in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (Jun 18), calling it the largest-ever international investment in the country.

The factory in Kiryat Gat is due to open in 2027, to operate through 2035 at least and to employ thousands of people, Israel's Finance Ministry said. Under the deal Intel will pay a 7.5 per cent tax rate, up from the current 5 per cent, the ministry added.

During its almost five decades of operations in Israel, Intel has grown to become the country's largest privately held employer and exporter and a leader of the local electronics and information industry, according to the company's website.

In 2017, Intel bought Israel-based Mobileye Global Inc , which develops and deploys advanced driver-assistance systems, for US$15 billion. Intel took Mobileye public last year.

Announcing the deal in televised remarks to his cabinet, Netanyahu called it "a tremendous achievement for the Israeli economy - 90 billion shekels (US$25 billion) - the largest investment ever by an international company in Israel".

In a statement, Intel said its Israel operations had "played a crucial role" in the company's global success.

"Our intention to expand manufacturing capacity in Israel is driven by our commitment to meeting future manufacturing needs ... and we appreciate the continued support of the Israeli government," it said.

Source: Reuters/fh

