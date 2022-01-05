Logo
Intel launches graphics chips for gamers in effort to take on Nvidia
Visitors are seen at the Intel booth during the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China on Jul 30, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

05 Jan 2022 02:54AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2022 03:22AM)
Intel Corp on Tuesday said that it has started shipping new graphics chips aimed at PC gamers, a growing segment that has long eluded the chipmaker and is dominated by larger rival Nvidia.

Intel's Arc graphics chips help video games and other content look more realistic. The chips are Intel's first effort in many years in the market and will take on leader Nvidia, which had graphics chips sales of US$9.8 billion in its most recent fiscal year, a 29 per cent increase.

At the Consumer Electronics Show on Tuesday, Intel said that it has reached deals with PC makers to offer the chips in 50 different models. Among the PC makers offering the chips will be Dell Technologies, Lenovo Group and Samsung Electronics.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nvidia said that its latest graphics chip for gamers has been adopted in 160 models from PC makers.

Source: Reuters

