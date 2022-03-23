Logo
Intel, Micron CEOs to make case for US semiconductor subsides: Testimony
FILE PHOTO: The Intel logo is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
FILE PHOTO: The booth of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
23 Mar 2022 05:08AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 06:02AM)
WASHINGTON: The chief executives of Intel and Micron will make the case Wednesday for US government subsidies to boost semiconductor manufacturing before the US Senate Commerce Committee.

Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger will tell the committee "there is an urgent need for the federal government to incentivize more private sector investment in the United States to enable a resilient and innovative semiconductor ecosystem," testimony viewed by Reuters says.

Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra says in his written testimony that approving US$52 billion for chips "will kick start investment in workforce development, R&D, innovation, and expansion of manufacturing in the near term."

Source: Reuters

