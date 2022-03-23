Intel, Micron CEOs to make case for US semiconductor subsides: Testimony

WASHINGTON: The chief executives of Intel and Micron will make the case Wednesday for US government subsidies to boost semiconductor manufacturing before the US Senate Commerce Committee.

Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger will tell the committee "there is an urgent need for the federal government to incentivize more private sector investment in the United States to enable a resilient and innovative semiconductor ecosystem," testimony viewed by Reuters says.

Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra says in his written testimony that approving US$52 billion for chips "will kick start investment in workforce development, R&D, innovation, and expansion of manufacturing in the near term."