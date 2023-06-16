Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Intel near deal on €9.9 billion German government subsidy, Handelsblatt says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Intel near deal on €9.9 billion German government subsidy, Handelsblatt says

Intel near deal on €9.9 billion German government subsidy, Handelsblatt says

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Intel logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Jun 2023 01:17AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2023 01:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Intel and the German government are close to an agreement for the chipmaker to receive €9.9 billion (US$10.83 billion) in subsidies, up from a previously agreed 6.8 billion, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

Final negotiations will take place this weekend, the newspaper reported, with Intel Chief Executive Pat Geisinger and government representatives to sign an agreement in Berlin on Monday.

Intel and the economy ministry were not immediately available for comment outside working hours.

The additional funds are to come from a budget under the responsibility of the economy minister, who campaigned heavily for the extra subsidies in the face of resistance from Finance Minister Christian Lindner, according to Handelsblatt.

Intel, which announced last year it had picked the central German city of Magdeburg for a new chip-making complex, had raised its demand for subsidies to around €10 billion citing higher energy and construction costs.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Intel

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.