Intel's new CEO Tan Lip-Bu to receive US$1 million as base salary

US chipmaker Intel's new CEO Tan Lip-Bu will receive a salary of US$1 million and be eligible for an annual cash bonus of up to US$2 million, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday (Mar 14).

The company named Tan as the CEO on Wednesday, tasking the industry veteran to lead a faltering transition to a successful chip manufacturing firm as well as chip design house.

He will take charge on Mar 18.

Tan's employment agreement includes a three-year performance target, making him eligible to keep two-thirds of his stock awards if a "change in control" or a significant shift in the ownership takes place within 18 months of his joining.