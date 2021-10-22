Logo
Intel forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates
Intel reports third-quarter revenue below estimates

Visitors are seen at the Intel booth during the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

22 Oct 2021 04:12AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 04:48AM)
Intel reported third-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations on Thursday as it trails behind rivals with faster chips to meet demand for computing devices for hybrid work.

Shares of Intel, one of the world's largest chipmakers, fell 4 per cent in extending trading.

Intel boss Pat Gelsinger's plan to give the company a makeover is largely being seen as beneficial to it in the long term, with shares rising about 11 per cent this year. However, its chip designing rivals like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices are racing ahead, grabbing market share by turning to contract manufacturers with better chipmaking technology than Intel's

Adjusted sales for the third quarter stood at US$18.1 billion, missing estimates of US$18.24 billion.

However, the company forecast fourth-quarter revenue slightly above Wall Street expectations.

Intel also said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer George Davis announced plans to retire in May 2022.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of about US$18.3 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$18.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Source: Reuters

