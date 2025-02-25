Intel says first two new ASML machines are in production, with positive results

Intel on Monday said that the first two cutting-edge machines from ASML Holding are "in production" at its factories, with early data indicating they are more reliable than the previous generation of machines.

At a conference in San Jose, California, Intel senior principal engineer Steve Carson said Intel has produced 30,000 wafers - the large discs of silicon that can yield thousands of computing chips - with ASML's high numerical aperture lithography machines.

Intel last year was the world's first chipmaker to take delivery of the machines, which are expected to produce smaller and faster computing chips than earlier ASML machines.