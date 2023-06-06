Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Intel to sell $1.5 billion stake in Mobileye
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Intel to sell $1.5 billion stake in Mobileye

Intel to sell $1.5 billion stake in Mobileye

FILE PHOTO: The listing of Mobileye Global Inc., the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp, is seen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, at Times Square in New York City, U.S., October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

06 Jun 2023 05:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Intel Corp is offering 35 million shares of Class A common stock, or about a $1.5 billion stake, in Mobileye Global Inc, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

After the offering, Intel's voting share in the self-driving technology company will come down to about 98.7 per cent from the 99.3 per cent it currently holds.

Shares of the Jerusalem, Israel-based Mobileye fell over 4 per cent to $40.55 in extended trading.

The share sale comes at a time when the company is facing intense competition in the assisted driving market from chipmakers Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc, which are trying to make inroads into the space.

Mobileye, which counts BMW, Nissan and Volkswagen, among others as its customers, listed on the Nasdaq last year after raising $861 million in an initial public offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the share sale, the company said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.