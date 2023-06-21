Logo
Intel to sell 20% stake in Austrian chip company
Intel to sell 20% stake in Austrian chip company

The Intel Corporation logo is seen at a temporary office during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

21 Jun 2023 08:42PM
Intel said on Wednesday it would sell one-fifth of its stake in IMS Nanofabrication to private equity firm Bain Capital in a deal valuing the Austrian producer of chipmaking tools at about $4.3 billion.

Intel's stake sale of 20 per cent was valued at $860 million, according to Reuters calculations.

IMS, which was acquired by Intel in 2015, makes equipment that are critical for companies that make chips.

It has delivered a significant return on investment to Intel while growing its workforce and production capacity by four times, Intel said.

Bain Capital's investment in IMS will put it in a position to capture significant market share for its tools that are being widely adopted by chipmakers, Intel said.

Source: Reuters

