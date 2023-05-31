Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Intel shares jump as chipmaker sees second-quarter revenue at upper end of outlook
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Intel shares jump as chipmaker sees second-quarter revenue at upper end of outlook

Intel shares jump as chipmaker sees second-quarter revenue at upper end of outlook

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Intel logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

31 May 2023 11:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shares of Intel Corp rose about 5 per cent after the chipmaker's finance chief said on Wednesday that the company is on track to hit the upper end of its second-quarter revenue forecast.

Semiconductor stocks have rallied over the past week after gaming and AI chip company Nvidia Corp forecast quarterly revenue that stunned Wall Street, with the firm betting on the rapid adoption of AI tools.

"We're going to track at $12 billion to $12.5 billion as we close out the second quarter," Intel CFO David Zinsner said at the TD Cowen conference.

The company's previous outlook in April was of revenue between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion.

Intel will be able to ride the AI wave as its foundry services could provide wafers to customers that have products for the AI market, Zinsner said.

The company last month posted its biggest quarterly loss in the first quarter as it ramped up production and investments in manufacturing plants.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.