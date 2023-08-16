Logo
Business

Intel terminates plan to buy Tower Semiconductor
Intel terminates plan to buy Tower Semiconductor

FILE PHOTO: Tower Semiconductor is seen on smartphone in this illustration taken, February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Intel logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
16 Aug 2023 03:27PM
Intel said on Wednesday it has terminated its plans to acquire Israeli contract chipmaker Tower Semiconductor as it was unable to get timely regulatory approvals for the $5.4 billion deal.

Intel, which signed a deal to buy Tower last year, will pay a termination fee of $353 million to the latter, according to a statement.

Intel, however, did not mention the details about the regulatory approvals.

Reuters had reported late on Tuesday citing sources that Intel did not secure approval from Chinese regulators for the acquisition on time as required under the contract.

Source: Reuters

