Intel, TSMC tentatively agree to form chipmaking joint venture, the Information reports

Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co have reached a preliminary agreement to form a joint venture to operate the U.S. firm's chipmaking facilities, the Information reported on Thursday, citing two people involved in the discussions.

White House and Commerce department officials have been pressing TSMC and Intel to strike a deal to resolve the long-running crisis at Intel, one of the most iconic U.S. technology firms, the report said.

Intel and TSMC declined to comment, while White House did not immediately respond.

Shares of Intel rose nearly 7 per cent, while U.S.-listed shares of TSMC were down about 6 per cent following the report, which said TSMC will take a 20 per cent stake in the new company.

Reuters said in an exclusive report in March that TSMC had pitched U.S. chip designers Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom to take stakes in a joint venture that would operate Intel's factories.

Intel has been struggling to cash in on a boom in investment in advanced AI chips that has fired up the fortunes of market leader Nvidia and other chipmakers.

Investors are worried about the pressure on its cash flows as Intel is spending heavily to become a contract manufacturer of chips for other companies.

The U.S. chipmaker appointed former board member and chip industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan as its CEO in March and signaled it was unlikely to split up its chip-design and manufacturing operations.

Media reports recently said that chip rivals including Broadcom were evaluating Intel's chip design and marketing business, while TSMC had separately studied controlling some or all of Intel's chip plants, potentially as part of an investor consortium or other structure.