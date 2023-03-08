Intel wants US$5 billion more in German subsidies for chip plant: Bloomberg News

Intel Corp is seeking an additional €4 billion to €5 billion (US$5.28 billion) in subsidies from the German government to build a chip manufacturing complex in the country, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The US chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a €6.8 billion deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday.

Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company in March 2022 picked Germany as the site for a huge new chipmaking complex, as part of an US$88 billion investment drive across Europe, which included boosting an existing factory in Ireland, setting up a design and research facility in France, and a packaging and assembly site in Italy.

The initial spending was then estimated to total €33 billion, including €17 billion in Germany. However, Bloomberg News reported Intel now expects to spend €30 billion in its project in Germany.

Intel was expecting roughly 40 per cent of its Germany project to be subsidised, under the EU's Chips Act, but is now also open to other sources of government aid including tax breaks or energy subsidies, the report added.

The expansion in Ireland and France, meanwhile, remains largely on track, the people told Bloomberg News.