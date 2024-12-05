Logo
Intel's interim co-CEO Zinsner says new chief executive will have foundry experience
FILE PHOTO: Intel's logo is pictured during preparations at the CeBit computer fair, which will open its doors to the public on March 20, at the fairground in Hanover, Germany, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

05 Dec 2024 05:39AM
Intel will have a CEO with manufacturing expertise as well as experience in the product side of the business, interim co-CEO David Zinsner said at the UBS technology conference on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Intel has started evaluating a handful of outsiders including former board member Lip-Bu Tan to take the reins of the struggling chipmaker.

Intel's "core strategy remains intact", Zinsner said at the conference, two days after the struggling U.S. chipmaker announced the resignation of CEO Pat Gelsinger following impatience with the pace of a costly turnaround.

The company also requires a "significant cultural change" to become a successful foundry player as well as in the semiconductor business, Intel's head of foundry manufacturing and supply chain Naga Chandrasekaran said.

Source: Reuters

