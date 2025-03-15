Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Intel's new CEO to receive $1 million as base salary
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Intel's new CEO to receive $1 million as base salary

Intel's new CEO to receive $1 million as base salary

FILE PHOTO: Intel logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

15 Mar 2025 05:08AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2025 05:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. chipmaker Intel's new CEO Lip-Bu Tan will receive an initial base salary of $1 million, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Tan, who will take charge on March 18, will also be eligible for an annual cash bonus with a target payout of 200 per cent of his base salary.

Intel named Tan as the CEO on Wednesday. The former Intel board member was seen as a contender for the top job, thanks to his deep experience in the chip industry as well as a longtime technology investor in promising startups.

Intel is undergoing a historic transition as it attempts to emerge from one of its bleakest periods.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement