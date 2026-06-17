Intel's new manufacturing tech enters initial production

June 16 : Intel on Tuesday said the new generation of its 18A manufacturing process has entered risk production, as the chipmaker sees strong demand for its central processors.

By moving 18A-P into initial production, Intel is aiming to show it is following through on its manufacturing commitments, potentially making the technology more appealing to external customers.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has started recognizing 18A as a potential offering for external clients, reversing his earlier view that the process would generate returns only through Intel's own products, finance chief David Zinsner said in March.

Compared to 18A, 18A-P delivers 9 per cent higher performance at the same power level — known as iso-power — or 18 per cent lower power at the same processing speed, which is iso-performance, alongside improved thermals and design flexibility.

18A-P is fully design-rule-compatible with Intel 18A, which enables reuse of existing intellectual property and design flows, the company said.

Demand for Intel's central processors from firms offering AI services was so strong in the first quarter that it sold even chips it had originally written off.

It forecast second-quarter revenue of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion, compared with an estimate of $13.07 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.