International law enforcement operation targets group of cybercrime websites

DETROIT : The FBI and a host of law enforcement agencies seized a series of cybercrime-related websites on Wednesday, according to a seizure notice posted to the websites and one of the agencies involved.

The websites’ seizure, carried out as part of “Operation Talent,” according to the seizure notice, includes websites and information on customers and victims.

A spokesperson for Europol told Reuters in an email Wednesday that “an operation, coordinated by Europol, is currently undergoing,” and that more information would be released over the next 24 hours.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The operation targeted websites associated with Cracked, Nulled, StarkRDP, Sellix and MySellix, according to tech news website Bleeping Computer and VX-Underground, an online repository for malware research and discussion.

The sites each played various roles in the cybercrime ecosystem or were abused by cybercriminals to facilitate access to stolen login credentials, stolen and pirated software and video game cheats, and stolen credit card information, according Bleeping Computer.

A message posted in a Cracked Telegram channel Wednesday afternoon confirmed its site had “been seized ... with specific reasons being undisclosed.” The message said the site administrators were awaiting information from its domain host and data center. “A sad day indeed for our community,” the message read.

