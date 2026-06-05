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International Space Station astronauts in evacuation mode as Russia attempts to fix widening air leak
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International Space Station astronauts in evacuation mode as Russia attempts to fix widening air leak

International Space Station astronauts in evacuation mode as Russia attempts to fix widening air leak

The NASA logo is seen at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

05 Jun 2026 09:57PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2026 10:02PM)
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WASHINGTON, June 5 : Astronauts aboard the International Space Station were ordered by NASA to shelter in their spacecraft and prepare for potential evacuation on Friday as a Russian crew attempts to fix a worsening leak of air on its portion of the orbital laboratory, NASA said.

The four astronauts of NASA's Crew-12 mission on the station - two U.S. astronauts, a French astronaut and Russian cosmonaut - got orders from NASA mission control at 9:04 a.m. ET Monday to enter their Crew Dragon spacecraft docked to the station and don their spacesuits in case the air leak warrants an emergency evacuation, a NASA official said.

Source: Reuters
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