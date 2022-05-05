Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Internet providers end challenge to California net neutrality law
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Internet providers end challenge to California net neutrality law

Internet providers end challenge to California net neutrality law

Supporter of Net Neutrality Ginger Gibson of Valley Glen, California, protests the FCC's recent decision to repeal the program in Los Angeles, California, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot/Files

05 May 2022 11:02AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 11:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The U.S. broadband industry ended late on Wednesday its legal challenge to California's landmark net neutrality law, which seeks to protect the open internet.

A group of industry associations that represent major internet providers such as AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications, Comcast Corp and others, agreed to dismiss their 2018 legal challenge after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month refused to reconsider a ruling upholding the 2018 state law that bars internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or offering paid fast lanes.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us