Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Intesa Sanpaolo says most operations restored after ION ransomware attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Intesa Sanpaolo says most operations restored after ION ransomware attack

Intesa Sanpaolo says most operations restored after ION ransomware attack

FILE PHOTO: Intesa Sanpaolo bank logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 Feb 2023 12:01AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 12:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday that most of its affected cleard derivatives operations were back up and running, after a ransomware attack at financial data company ION impacted operations at the Italian bank.

ION Markets UK's cleared derivatives section was hit with a ransomware attack on Jan. 31.

The attack rippled across derivatives markets, gumming up trading and clearing in exchange-traded derivatives at some of the biggest banks and financial institutions in the world, including Intesa Sanpaolo.

Intesa said the situation was improving on Thursday, as ION scrambled to get its clients back up and running.

"We promptly adopted measures to avoid fully suspending activities related to the exchange-traded derivatives segment," a spokesman at the bank told Reuters. "Most operations have now been restored."

"We also immediately carried out security checks to protect our clients and ensure that our own systems were free of contagion."

An ION spokesperson said they got some clients reconnected to their services on Tuesday and that the work continued on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.