Intrepid early movers position to ride China stock rebound

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI : As Beijing seeks to put a floor under sinking markets during the Communist Party Congress, some brave investors are piling into battered Chinese equities, betting the market will trough earlier than inflation-hit U.S. and European peers. Many also expect China's economic stimulus and an eventual exit from zero-COVID policies will lift depressed valuations. China's stock market is among the world's worst performers this year, having tumbled roughly 23 per cent on COVID-19 lockdowns and a property debt crisis.

Authorities have worked furiously to stamp out volatility ahead of and during the congress, where President Xi Jinping reiterated a strict COVID stance in his opening note while also reaffirming a focus on economic growth.

This week, a slew of state-controlled asset managers committed money to buy equities, citing confidence in China's capital markets. Though the wave of pledges was possibly orchestrated by the government, there is similar optimism among some private funds. "We are no longer pessimistic," Shanghai-based hedge fund house Banxia wrote in a letter to investors seen by Reuters, predicting limited downside for China's A-shares.

"The risk of missing out has grown larger than the risk of being caught in the fall," the letter stated. The firm, which manages more than $1.4 billion, said it has been adding exposure to A shares since late September.

Springs Capital, which manages more than $10 billion as one of China's biggest hedge funds, also believes the market is bottoming out. "We have reasons to believe that in the next few quarters, fundamentals and sentiment of the market will improve" as price falls had been excessive, Springs Capital told clients last week, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

To be sure, many investors remain cautious as risks abound. Morgan Stanley in a report last week recommended fundamental stock picking for earnings growth, rather than bets on a broad index recovery.

However, even some foreign investors are perking up on mainland stocks, which slumped amid Beijing's regulatory crackdown and rising geopolitical tensions. Chinese equities will outperform U.S. and European markets over the next few years as "the problem that we are seeing in the western world in terms of inflation is not happening in China," said Nuno Fernandes, portfolio manager at U.S. asset manager GW&K. "The risk of earnings declines is much lower in China than elsewhere." GW&K portfolio manager Thomas Masi also believed Chinese consumer stocks will benefit from an eventual reopening of China's economy from COVID, though there is little clarity on when that will happen. "It won't be like somebody's going to ring a bell...it's going to be a gradual reopening. And it's going to require investment and a conviction in where the economy is going, not where it is right now," Masi said. Seeking to profit from China's outperformance, Goldman Sachs' suggested in a client note selling S&P 500 call options and buying calls on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index. The note also said it is overweight China with a preference for A shares. China's stock futures have witnessed rare consecutive days of premiums over spot prices over the past month, while average discounts shrank, suggesting a surge in long bets.

Some investors have even borrowed more to buy Chinese shares. Outstanding margin loans have stabilised since June and now total 1.55 trillion yuan ($214.56 billion). The Shanghai Composite Index trades at 12 times earnings, according to Refinitiv data, higher than Hang Seng's 8.4 and some emerging markets but lower than 17 for U.S. stocks. "Like 2016 after the stock bubble burst, the Chinese markets will strive to consolidate from here and struggle for higher ground," says Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group. "But the U.S. remains a significant overhang."

($1 = 7.2241 Chinese yuan)