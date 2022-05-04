Intuit reaches US$141 million settlement over TurboTax

NEW YORK: Intuit agreed to pay US$141 million to customers to settle claims it tricked them into buying online TurboTax products that the tax preparation company deceptively advertised as "free".

The settlement announced on Wednesday (May 4) with all 50 US states and Washington, DC resolves claims that Intuit steered millions of customers, many with low incomes, toward commercial products and away from federally supported free tax services.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office helped lead the probe, said the settlement also calls for Intuit to suspend its ad campaign containing slogans such as "TurboTax Free is free. Free free free free".

"For years, Intuit misled the most vulnerable among us to make a profit," James said in a statement. "Today, every state in the nation is holding Intuit accountable."

Intuit, based in Mountain View, California, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.