Nov 19 : Intuit said on Thursday it has agreed to sell email marketing platform Mailchimp to Bending Spoons for about $3.68 billion, five years after acquiring it for nearly three times more in its largest deal ever.

Shares of the TurboTax maker were down 10 per cent after the bell, while those of Bending Spoons shares rose 3 per cent.

Intuit said the sale will sharpen its focus on AI-powered products for small businesses, and that it plans to use the cash proceeds to repurchase shares.

The company has increasingly focused on integrating artificial intelligence across its products as it seeks to automate tasks for consumers and businesses and expand the range of services it provides.

The deal includes $3.31 billion in cash and $368 million in stock, and is expected to close in early 2027.

Intuit acquired Mailchimp in 2021 for about $12 billion, bringing the email marketing platform into its small-business software portfolio.

The deal gives Bending Spoons, which went public in July, another major digital business to add to its growing portfolio. The company said it plans to invest substantially in the marketing platform and pursue changes to its technology, products, marketing and monetization.

"Mailchimp has helped millions of businesses grow and acquire customers through email marketing automation," said Jack Tam, senior vice president at Intuit.

Intuit said that revenue from Mailchimp decreased 1 per cent to $313 million in the first quarter.

It also trimmed 2027 forecast and now expects full-year revenue to grow 8 per cent to 9 per cent, compared with its previous forecast for 9 per cent to 10 per cent growth.

Intuit said the revised guidance reflects a change to its personal-finance platform Credit Karma, which has seen performance fall below expectations as higher interest rates weighed on growth and a shift in consumer behavior had a faster-than-anticipated impact on the business.

The company maintained its full-year operating income and profit guidance.