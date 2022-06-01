Logo
Investigation finds Tim Hortons app violated privacy laws, says Canadian regulator
FILE PHOTO: A person looks out of a Tim Hortons window in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

01 Jun 2022 11:01PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 11:36PM)
Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons' mobile app regularly tracked and recorded locations of its users even when their app was not open, violating the country's privacy laws, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) said on Wednesday (Jun 1).

A joint investigation by federal and provincial authorities also found that Tim Hortons lacked a robust privacy management program for the app, which could have helped the company to identify and address many of the privacy issues, the OPC said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

