What's driving investment growth in the classic car market?

SINGAPORE: You might not think of a car as an investment. After all, depreciation is a car owner’s biggest cost after fuel.

And in Singapore, the Certificate of Entitlement or COE system means that most cars only have a 10-year lifespan, before they are scrapped.

But a classic car goes against that norm.

Over a 10-year period, classic cars were the second-best performing item on the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index. Prices rose by 193 per cent, second only to rare whisky.

According to classic car insurance company Hagerty, which collated their value between 2010 and 2020, their average value rose 97 per cent during the time. This is slightly under the 107 per cent returns from stocks, but higher than 45 per cent for gold, and 3 per cent for the average savings account returns.

But market watchers say investors should not enter this market expecting short-term gains.