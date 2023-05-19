Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Investor Edenbrook Capital says Absolute Software's take-private deal undervalues company
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Investor Edenbrook Capital says Absolute Software's take-private deal undervalues company

19 May 2023 05:21AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Investment advisory firm Edenbrook Capital sent a letter to the board of Canada's Absolute Software Corp saying the deal for the company to be taken private by Crosspoint Capital Partners "significantly undervalues" the firm.

Edenbrook, which has a stake of 10.4 per cent in Absolute Software, said on Thursday the "transaction is unfair to public shareholders".

Last week, Absolute Software agreed to be bought by Crosspoint for $657 mln and said its shareholders will receive $11.50 per share in cash.

Absolute Software and Crosspoint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shareholders are set to vote on the acquisition at a special meeting expected to be held in late June.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.