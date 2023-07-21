Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Investor group nears $125 million deal for CoinDesk - WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Investor group nears $125 million deal for CoinDesk - WSJ

Investor group nears $125 million deal for CoinDesk - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

21 Jul 2023 12:58AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A group led by blockchain investors Matthew Roszak and Peter Vessenes are nearing a $125 million deal for cryptocurrency-focused media firm CoinDesk, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

CoinDesk is currently owned by crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG), which bought it in 2016. Any sale would likely bolster DCG's financial strength as the company looks to pull its Genesis unit out of bankruptcy.

DCG was also sued by Gemini, the largest creditor of Genesis, earlier this month, after the companies failed to agree to a restructuring deal for the bankrupt unit.

CoinDesk, Roszak's investment firm Tally Capital and Vessenes's family office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.