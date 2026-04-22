Investor Justin Sun sues Trump-backed World Liberty Financial over token rights

April 21 : Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun said on Tuesday he has filed a lawsuit in California federal court against U.S. President Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial to defend his legal rights as a holder of WLFI tokens.

Sun, a major investor in World Liberty Financial, said the crypto venture wrongfully froze all of his tokens without valid justification.

The step deprived him of his voting rights on governance proposals, added Sun, who threatened to permanently eliminate the tokens by "burning" them, a procedure to destroy them that would strip him of ownership.

In a post on social media platform X, Sun said the project team rejected his requests to unfreeze the tokens and reinstate his rights as a token holder.

"They have left me with no choice but to turn to the courts," he added.

World Liberty Financial declined to comment on the matter.