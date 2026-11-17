Nov 16 : Institutional investor enthusiasm for data-center stocks waned in the third quarter, with more funds completely exiting positions than opening new ones, while buying of artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks remained positive but concentrated, regulatory filings showed.

At least 138 funds completely sold their data-center positions during the period, compared with 119 that initiated new positions, according to a Reuters analysis of nearly 6,400 Securities and Exchange Commission 13F filings from pensions, hedge funds, wealth managers and others.

The number of institutional investors that were holders of a group of eight publicly traded companies identified by Reuters as among the largest data center stocks declined to 3,392 from 3,411 in the previous quarter.

Heavy investment in AI infrastructure and computing capacity led by technology companies ranging from Nvidia to Microsoft earlier this year had lifted a slew of stocks related to data centers, including Vertiv Holdings and Digital Realty Trust as well as utilities and power stocks that stood to gain from such facilities' surging electricity needs. But enthusiasm for that trade has been dampened by growing concerns over whether the US midterm election results would lead to political curbs on data center construction.

The retreat was sharpest in utilities and power stocks, with 212 funds exiting such positions, more than double the 96 that initiated new ones, the filings show.

FUNDS ADJUST AI HOLDINGS

By contrast, institutional investors remained net buyers of semiconductor and AI stocks, although new positions only slightly outpaced complete exits.

In semiconductors, 2,951 funds, or 51 per cent of those holding the stocks across both quarters, increased their positions, while 2,584, or 44.7 per cent, reduced them. Just 77 funds initiated new positions, against 69 that exited completely. AI stock holdings tracked a very similar pattern, with the total number of institutional holders of such shares rising by just 33.

Shares of AI companies took a hit globally in the third quarter after top industry executives warned of existential risks from the technology, shaking confidence in a sector whose massive infrastructure spending has driven world stock markets to record highs.

Institutional investors are required to disclose their equity holdings in the quarterly 13F filings with the SEC. These offer a snapshot of positions at quarter-end but do not disclose the reasons behind investment decisions.

The third quarter of 2026 ended on September 30, over a month before the Nasdaq selloff after the US midterm elections.