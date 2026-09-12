Investors brace for possible rate hike at uncertain Fed meeting

MARKET ODDS LEAN TOWARD QUARTER-POINT HIKE

Following the CPI data, Fed funds futures suggested late on Friday an over 80 per cent chance the central bank will raise its rate of 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent by a quarter-percentage point, according to LSEG data.

Those odds have shifted up and down in recent weeks, as traders reacted to economic data and comments from Fed officials. The latest employment report showed surprisingly strong monthly job gains, bolstering chances of a rate hike.

The latest reading of the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which Fed officials use as a guidepost for inflation's underlying run rate, came in last month at 3.3 per cent on an annual basis.

"We know inflation is above target, we know that unemployment is low," Seder said.

"If the Fed does not hike and you see the market rally off of that, I think that could be an opportunity to fade a little bit. Because there's still this looming environment where, maybe they don't hike in September, but they could at a later date."

WOULD ONE HIKE START A CYCLE?

If the Fed does hike on Wednesday, investors said they will look for signs about whether it is likely to be an isolated move or the start of a series.

"If it signals a cycle, like, hey, we still have work to do. I don't think it's going to be great for the market," said BNY's Levine.

Some investors said Wednesday's Fed decision could be a test of Warsh's inflation-fighting credibility, which came under scrutiny following his press conference at the last Fed meeting in July.

"The market remains concerned a bit with respect to Fed independence," said JP Coviello, head of portfolio strategy at Citi Wealth.

BENCHMARK YIELDS KEEP PUSHING HIGHER

Rate hikes could filter through to bond yields, which have climbed steadily in recent weeks, pressuring equities.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.99 per cent early on Friday, its highest in nearly three years, and was at 4.97 per cent late in the session.

Rate hikes and higher yields could have ripples below the market's surface, investors said. Rate-sensitive areas could struggle more, such as shares of smaller companies that tend to rely more on debt financing.

Citi's Coviello said the rise in yields has stemmed from "good reasons", namely the pickup in economic growth expectations, while the strong earnings performance underscores a solid fundamental backdrop for stocks.

"Given the rate of change in earnings growth that we're seeing at the corporate level, in our view, that outweighs the rise in real yields from an equity investment perspective," he said.