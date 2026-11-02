Investors gaming out Congress control for spending, AI outlook

NEW YORK, Nov 2 : US midterm elections don't typically produce market fireworks. Yet the results of November 3's contests could add to investor concerns about AI spending and debt ceiling negotiations, and they may have implications for Corporate America if Democrats put companies under the microscope.

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House in 2025 with full Republican control of Congress, the S&P 500 has gained about 27 per cent, benefiting from vast capital spending on AI and strong earnings growth. However, Treasury yields are also substantially higher, particularly after the US and Israel attacked Iran in February, setting off a surge in energy prices that is now seeping into other parts of the US economy.

Investors are trying to gauge how the election results will shape the market outlook. Current forecasts point to Democrats winning the House, with control of the Senate less clear.

Since 1930, there have been eight midterm cycles when the president's party lost control of the House, and the S&P 500 rose for the remainder of the year five times, Ned Davis Research said. It posted a median gain of 1.4 per cent from Election Day through year-end, slightly less than the 1.9 per cent posted across all post-Election Day midterm years.

If Democrats win both chambers, investors expect tougher oversight of AI, which could weigh on markets. Democrats would have the ability to investigate Corporate America while trying to slow deregulation, which could add to market volatility.

If Democrats win the House but Republicans keep the Senate, the implications for the US fiscal situation would be mixed. Investors say a divided Congress raises the risk of government shutdowns and debt-limit brinkmanship.

That could add to existing pressure on the US sovereign rating, where investors are already concerned about large deficits and rising interest costs. Some strategists warn that spending trade-offs on defense and subsidies for healthcare could widen deficits down the line.

The dollar could be dragged lower if the market believes that such policy wrangling may weigh on growth.

In a Republican sweep, investors expect the White House could pursue more tax reform or boost defense spending, worsening an already large deficit. The risk of new AI regulation and congressional probes would, however, be low.

SPLIT CONGRESS OR DEMOCRATIC SWEEP

The biggest effect of a strong Democratic showing could be on the AI trade, where investigations could add momentum to growing public opposition to data centers.

Probes could speed up efforts to require safety standards for frontier AI models, independent evaluations and incident reporting, and to hold data center developers more accountable, Raymond James Washington policy analyst Ed Mills said in a note.

Investors have banked on an optimistic outlook for AI expansion, and any doubt about its rapid growth causes sharp market moves. Just one in three Americans approve of the fast pace of ​data-center construction, according to a ‌Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

A Democratic win in one or both chambers of Congress would give the party powerful tools to probe industries and regulators. Democrats are already preparing to investigate Trump's and his family's ties to the crypto and prediction market industries, Reuters recently reported.

Negotiations between a Democratic-held Congress and the White House would likely be confined to must-pass items such as the budget and the debt ceiling, which is expected to come to the fore in 2027, said Diego Barnuevo, market analyst at Ebury.

"We think that a Democratic sweep would be neutral to mildly positive for the fiscal outlook," said Barnuevo.

Others, however, are skeptical that Democrats would be significantly more restrained, and are similarly pessimistic that any political outcome will materially improve the deteriorating fiscal picture.

Ned Davis chief US strategist Ed Clissold said a House takeover by Democrats could modestly temper the US equity market's year-end rally, but in general it has not prevented stocks from advancing.

"Conventional wisdom is that gridlock is good (for stocks)," said Clissold, adding stocks have performed better under Democratic presidents than Republicans.

REPUBLICAN SWEEP

A Republican sweep could have more dramatic implications for Treasuries, as it would continue policy that could further expand the deficit.

"If that were to happen, it would validate a lot of the policy agenda that Trump and (US Treasury Secretary Scott) Bessent have undergone on the fiscal side," said Joaquín Kritz Lara, chief economist and strategist at Numera Analytics.

The Trump administration might then lean toward more tax reform or a significant expansion of the defense budget, potentially worsening the US fiscal position, he said.

For the dollar, higher Treasury yields might help initially.

"A clean Republican hold might initially support the dollar through the yield channel, but would also be read as a green light for more deficit-financed policy, continued pressure on institutions, and further foreign adventurism — factors that could force investors to raise hedge ratios over longer time frames," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist with payments company Corpay in Toronto, said.

A strong Republican showing would ease concerns over investigations into AI companies.

"If Republicans maintain control of Congress, that would likely provide the most supportive incremental federal policy backdrop for the AI/Infrastructure buildout through policy continuity, potential fiscal expansion, deregulation and faster federal permitting," JPMorgan strategists said in a note.