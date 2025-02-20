iPhone supplier Murata eyeing large-scale M&A to drive growth, CEO says

KYOTO, Japan : Japan's Murata Manufacturing is considering mergers and acquisitions (M&A) larger than 100 billion yen ($665 million) to drive growth, the smartphone component supplier's CEO said on Thursday.

Murata is considering areas such as inductors and sensors with overseas targets also a possibility as the company seeks to grow its market share and expand in new markets, Norio Nakajima said.

"We are taking a broad view," Nakajima told Reuters in an interview at the company's headquarters in Kyoto.

($1 = 150.2600 yen)