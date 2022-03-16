Logo
Iran raises April crude oil selling prices for Asia - sources
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a unit of South Pars Gas field in Asalouyeh Seaport, north of Persian Gulf, Iran November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

16 Mar 2022 01:44PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 02:54PM)
SINGAPORE :Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $4.70 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for April, up $2.05 from the previous month, two industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The table below shows April crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

GRADE APRIL MARCH CHANGE

IRANIAN LIGHT 4.70 2.65 2.05

IRANIAN HEAVY 3.65 1.70 1.95

FOROZAN 3.75 1.70 2.05

SOROUSH -0.10 -2.20 2.10

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

