Iran raises April crude oil selling prices for Asia - sources

SINGAPORE :Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $4.70 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for April, up $2.05 from the previous month, two industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The table below shows April crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

GRADE APRIL MARCH CHANGE

IRANIAN LIGHT 4.70 2.65 2.05

IRANIAN HEAVY 3.65 1.70 1.95

FOROZAN 3.75 1.70 2.05

SOROUSH -0.10 -2.20 2.10

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)