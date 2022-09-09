Logo
Iraq received requests from Asia for more crude, SOMO head tells INA
A worker adjusts a valve of an oil pipe at the Taq Taq oilfield in Erbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Aug 16, 2014. (File photo: Reuters/Azad Lashkari)

09 Sep 2022 08:16PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2022 09:48PM)
DUBAI: Iraq has received requests to increase the quantities of crude oil it exports to Asia, the head of state oil marketer SOMO told state news agency INA on Friday (Sep 9).

China and India will not give up on Iraqi crude oil even if Russian oil is currently offered to them at a discount, Alaa al-Yasiri said, adding that his country is exporting all surplus quantities of crude that are available for export.

"Iraq has for the last three years been the top supplier of crude oil to India ... (and China) but Russia will be a competitor for us in this market this year", Yasiri said.

