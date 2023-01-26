Logo
Business

Irish central bank chief calls for ban on crypto advertising

Representations of virtual currency bitcoin are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland Gabriel Makhlouf speaks during a press conference at the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) headquarters, in Dublin, Ireland, December 5, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
26 Jan 2023 01:03AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 01:41AM)
DUBLIN: Ireland's central bank governor urged lawmakers on Wednesday (Jan 25) to ban the advertising of crypto assets targetted at young adults, likening crypto not linked to any underlying assets to a Ponzi scheme.

A long-time critic of crypto assets, Gabriel Makhlouf said that while they presented minimal financial stability risk for now, the Irish regulator was very concerned about the impact on retail customers.

"There's a reasonable number of young adults who have put their money into crypto and there is an uncomfortable level of advertising that is targeted at that cohort. If you could find a way, I would recommend that adverts to that cohort are banned," Makhlouf told an Irish parliamentary committee.

"Unbacked crypto is essentially a Ponzi scheme ... People who put their money into unbacked crypo, and most of the significant stock of crypto out there is unbacked, they are essentially gambling."

"When you gamble you can win, but most of the time when you gamble, you're actually losing."

Makhlouf, a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, said recently agreed EU regulations will provide much-needed "guardrails" for stablecoins - a type of crypto designed to hold a steady value - but that more regulation would likely be needed in the future.

Source: Reuters

