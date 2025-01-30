Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Irish data regulator requests information from DeepSeek on data processing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Irish data regulator requests information from DeepSeek on data processing

Irish data regulator requests information from DeepSeek on data processing

FILE PHOTO: Deepseek app icon is seen in this illustration taken, January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

30 Jan 2025 12:17AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBLIN : Ireland's Data Protection Commission has requested information from Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek about data processing conducted in relation to Irish users, it said on Wednesday.

While the Data Protection Commission is the lead EU regulator for most of the top U.S. internet firms due to the location of their European Union operations in Ireland, DeepSeek has not designated Ireland as its EU headquarters.

"The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has written to DeepSeek requesting information on the data processing conducted in relation to data subjects in Ireland," a statement from the Irish regulator said.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement